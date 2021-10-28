Raduga Trio: 'Pandemic has opened new horizons for us'

Raduga Trio

Source: Photo by Roman Polura

Blue Mountains musicians Nina Kharakoz (piano accordion) and Diane Lenham (clarinet) shared their stories of how the pandemic has changed their lives and opened new horizons even though their industry was hit hard during the lockdowns.

Formed in 2009 by Nina and Diane, Raduga Trio since played at the top venues such as Baroque Room and Hotel Blue in Katoomba, Lawson Mechanics Institute, Django Bar and Gasoline Pony in Sydney; and a variety of folk and music festivals: National Folk Festival 2019, Newcastle Fringe, Illawarra Folk Festival, and multiple multicultural festivals around Sydney. Russian traditional dance workshops provided by Raduga are also in high demand and were a significant part of Kangaroo Valley Folk Festival and June in Bandanoon Dance Weekend over the years.

