Raduga Trio: 'Pandemic has opened new horizons for us'

Formed in 2009 by Nina and Diane, Raduga Trio since played at the top venues such as Baroque Room and Hotel Blue in Katoomba, Lawson Mechanics Institute, Django Bar and Gasoline Pony in Sydney; and a variety of folk and music festivals: National Folk Festival 2019, Newcastle Fringe, Illawarra Folk Festival, and multiple multicultural festivals around Sydney. Russian traditional dance workshops provided by Raduga are also in high demand and were a significant part of Kangaroo Valley Folk Festival and June in Bandanoon Dance Weekend over the years.









