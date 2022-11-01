'Returning the names: Australia and Venice

RUSSIA, MOSCOW - OCTOBER 29, 2022: A woman lays flowers at the Solovetsky Stone monument in Lubyanka Square during a memorial event titled "Returning the Names" and marking Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Political Repression. Credit: TASS/Sipa USA/AAP Image
Published 1 November 2022 at 3:13pm
By Irina Burmistrova
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
On October 29, "Returning the Names" action of the "Memorial" society was held all over the world. People gathered in different cities to read out the names and dates of life of people who died as a result of the Stalinist terror. This is a Russian language podcast.
Available in other languages
