Royal commission to investigate 'Robodebt'

ANTHONY ALBANESE SYDNEY PRESSER

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announces a royal commission into the controversial ‘robodebt’ scheme Source: AAP / BIANCA DE MARCHI/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced a Royal Commission into the previous government's so-called 'Robodebt' scheme, fulfilling an election promise. The automated debt recovery program saw hundreds of thousands of welfare recipients wrongly pursued by Centrelink for debts they did not owe.

Tune in for 
SBS Russian program 
on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.
Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts 
here
.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

ANA BAND 1.jpg

Meet ANA: an international band confident about a bright future

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 29.09.2023

Australia is very wealthy but it still has too many people going without (Getty)

Australia's shocking wealth gap: Low-income earners hit hardest

English.jpg

Podcast about money and technology: first episode