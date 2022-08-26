Tune in for on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.
Royal commission to investigate 'Robodebt'
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announces a royal commission into the controversial ‘robodebt’ scheme Source: AAP / BIANCA DE MARCHI/AAPIMAGE
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced a Royal Commission into the previous government's so-called 'Robodebt' scheme, fulfilling an election promise. The automated debt recovery program saw hundreds of thousands of welfare recipients wrongly pursued by Centrelink for debts they did not owe.
Share