SBS news in Russian — 13.09.2023

SBS news in Russian — 13.09.2023Play14:03Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (12.86MB) Listen to the latest news headlines in Australia from SBS RussianTune in for SBS Russian program on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.Follow us on Facebook or sign up to our podcasts here.ShareLatest podcast episodesWhat do we know about Kim Jong-un's armoured train and the purposes of his visit to Russia'Our retreats can be completely free for some NDIS participants'SBS news in Russian — 12.09.2023'God give us patience': Moroccans still measuring the scale of the earthquake