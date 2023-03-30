Study finds toddler foods contain too much sugar or salt

Toddler obesity study

Study finds two thirds of toddler foods sold in Australia contain too much sugar or salt Source: AAP / AAP

Australia's toddler food products are falling behind international nutritional standards. Research by the Cancer Council Victoria has found two thirds of baby and toddler food products fail to meet the World Health Organisation's recommendations, with key concerns around added sugars and high levels of sodium.

