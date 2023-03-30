Tune in for on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.
Study finds toddler foods contain too much sugar or salt
Australia's toddler food products are falling behind international nutritional standards. Research by the Cancer Council Victoria has found two thirds of baby and toddler food products fail to meet the World Health Organisation's recommendations, with key concerns around added sugars and high levels of sodium.
