SBS Russian

The book "Spare", the autobiography of the British Prince Harry: What is the secret of its attractiveness?

SBS Russian

Garry book.jpg

Credit: Sima Tsyskin

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 January 2023 at 3:13pm
By Sima Tsykin
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Prince Harry's memoir Spare hit bookshelves in the United Kingdom on 10 January and has become a bestseller. We talked about this with a journalist from London, Yuri Goligorsky.

Published 12 January 2023 at 3:13pm
By Sima Tsykin
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Tune in for 
SBS Russian program 
on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.

Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts 
here.



Share

Latest podcast episodes

News Bulletin Russian

SBS news in Russian — 12.01.2023

Artist Irina Iris

SBS Russian program — Live 12.01.2023

Polish President Andrzej Duda makes a statement in Warsaw, Poland.

Poland and the UK to send modern heavy tanks to Ukraine

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards Nominations

80th Golden Globe Awards