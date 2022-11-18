SBS Russian

The host of the SBS Russian children's podcast Asia Ukolova about the hard work of a presenter, the feathered listeners and how to avoid 'a star fever'

Ася Уколова, ведущая подкаста Ку-ку, кукабара! Source: SBS

Published 18 November 2022
By Svetlana Printcev
Available in other languages

Host of our children's podcast 'Koo-koo, kookaburra!' Asia Ukolova, 6, who came to the interview in a crown with diamonds, spoke about the production process, what children's podcasts she listens to, and why she is not in danger of becoming one of the most conceited celebrities in the world.

Ку-ку, кукабара!

