'The Ministry of Health is responsible for my death'

More and more posts of the Russian-Australians published in Social media, they write about their relatives in Russia who teated positive for coronavirus, ask for advice, look for those who have contacts in the health services of different Russian cities. We recorded these two stories to remind of the importance of following all the recommendations of Health officials in order to prevent a new wave of coronavirus.

This content is available in Russian only.

