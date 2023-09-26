The problem that can create a vicious cycle for high school students

HENGYANG, CHINA - MAY 28: A grade three senior high school student studies as books pile up on her desk during a night self study session at a high school to prepare for the upcoming 2019 National College Entrance Exam, or Gaokao, on May 28, 2019 in Hengyang County, Hunan Province of China. China's 2019 National College Entrance Exam will start on June 7. (Photo by Cao Zhengping/Visual China Group via Getty Images) Credit: VCG/Visual China Group via Getty Ima