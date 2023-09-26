The problem that can create a vicious cycle for high school students

Chinese Students Prepare For 2019 National College Entrance Exam

HENGYANG, CHINA - MAY 28: A grade three senior high school student studies as books pile up on her desk during a night self study session at a high school to prepare for the upcoming 2019 National College Entrance Exam, or Gaokao, on May 28, 2019 in Hengyang County, Hunan Province of China. China's 2019 National College Entrance Exam will start on June 7. (Photo by Cao Zhengping/Visual China Group via Getty Images) Credit: VCG/Visual China Group via Getty Ima

With final exams just weeks away, concerns are being raised about the impact stress is having on high school students across Australia. New research reveals stress is impacting the sleep and wellbeing of year 12 students, and the issue appears to be getting worse.

