The truth about blood clots, AstraZeneca and the contraceptive pill
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccinations inside of the Royal Exhibition Centre in Melbourne Source: AAP
Blood clots, although rare, are a risk associated with both the contraceptive pill and the AstraZeneca vaccine. The federal government updated its health advice last Thursday, recommending those under 50 years old get the Pfizer jab instead of the AstraZeneca vaccine. The questions surrounding the safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine has raised comparisons with Australia's default contraception, the pill.
