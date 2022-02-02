[82% случаев в Дании, 9% в Великобритании по состоянию на 28 января]
What do we know about the Omicron subvariant BA.2?
BA.2 is a sub-lineage, or sub variant, of the Omicron Coronavirus variant, and scientists are racing to assess the level of risk it presents Source: Getty
Even as the Omicron wave appears to be receding in a number of Australian states and nations around the world, the emergence of a new sub variant in Australia has put health authorities on alert. The BA.2 is a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant -- and scientists are racing to assess the level of risk it presents.
