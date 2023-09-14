Tune in for on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.
Why it costs more to be poor: Anglicare report sheds light on the ‘poverty premium’
Executive Director of Anglicare Kasy Chambers speaks at the National Press Club of Australia in Canberra, Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE
A new report has found low-income earners are being hit with a poverty premium, forced to pay much more for essential services because of their financial, work and living circumstances. A leading welfare agency says they have fewer choices and the market is working against them.
