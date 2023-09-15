Tune in for on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.
Zelenskyy will visit the White House next week
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (left) has hailed United States support and received promises of more, including new missile defence systems, after he flew to Washington on his first foreign trip since Russia's invasion Credit: Getty, AFP / Brendan Smialowski
The high week of the UN General Assembly starts next week. Leaders from dozens of countries will come to New York to give speeches at the organization's headquarters. The personal presence of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskyy is also expected. After this, according to media reports, he will visit the White House on his third visit to the residence of US presidents.
