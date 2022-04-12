Every Voice Matters

In Australia, everyone gets to cast a vote. In fact, voting is mandatory. “But does it make any real difference?” some skeptics might ask. “How do I know whom to vote for?” others might add. Every Voice Matters will help Russian speakers discover the nuances of Australian elections. In the leadup to the 2022 federal election, SBS Russian will talk to political scientists, economists, voters, and representatives of different parties. How does the Australian electoral system work? Why are there two ballots? What is a ‘democracy sausage’? But mainly, the series explains how to prepare oneself to make an informed choice.