podcast

G’day Australia! If you are a recent migrant to the land Down Under, this podcast series in (language) is for you. It will help you understand the quirky habits that embody the Aussie way of life.

Running barefoot on the sand: What is an Aussie childhood?
02/03/202218:06
What's ‘footy’? All you need to know about Australian sport
23/02/202217:13
Rock and didgeridoo: how art reflects Australian society
16/02/202214:59
From vegemite to kangaroo meat: the stories behind Australia's most iconic foods
09/02/202217:11
Sanga or a bikkie? All you need to know about Aussie slang
02/02/202211:30
Catching waves: Why do Australians love the beach?
26/01/202215:11
Introducing G'day Australia in Russian
24/01/202202:24
