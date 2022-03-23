Voices from Ukraine

Stories of the war in Ukraine, told in audio and text messages by ordinary people.

Episodes

Volodymyr Yurko from Malaya Rohan: "The biggest problems after missile attacks on infrastructure"
01/03/202306:45
Vadym from Kharkiv: "Future generations will remember the help that is now being provided to Ukraine"
28/02/202317:48
Tatyana from Gostomel: "The children we care about now will restore our Ukraine"
28/02/202317:04
Mariupol is an occupied city of contrasts: devastation and new buildings
25/02/202311:24
Tetiana from Dymer: "We had to save our daughter"
23/02/202316:06
Oksana from Irpen: "I can't return to my home"
22/02/202312:20
Paediatrician from Kyiv: 'We don't know what tomorrow brings. Thank you Australia for all your help'
20/02/202308:54
'I gave birth in the hallway of the hospital with a torch'
08/05/202212:32
Residents of Dymer: 'Compared to Bucha and Irpin, we are very lucky'
17/04/202217:24
Irpen'. 'I didn't know what was scarier: stay or leave'
08/04/202211:10
Residents of Mariupol: 'We were looking for water to drink. And luckily it started to snow'
29/03/202213:45
'Mariupol now is hell on earth'
23/03/202213:19
