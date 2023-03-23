A Tapestry of Cultures: Celebrating Australia's Diversity During Harmony Week
Students and teachers at Williamstown Community and Education Centre (WCEC) created a harmony-themed board.
From Monday 20 to Sunday 26 March, Australians celebrate Harmony Week, engaging in a range of activities promoting inclusivity, respect and a sense of belonging. We visited the Williamstown Community and Education Center, where we talked about harmony with the students of diverse backgrounds, who attend English and drama classes. Their teacher told us about the activities in which the students participated during the past week. We also talked about the meaning of harmony and its role in Australian cultural and social life with Anja Acker, from the ensemble Anja i Zlatna, and Nela Trifković, from the ensemble Saray Iluminado.
