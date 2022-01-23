Activists say Serbia's ecological future is still in danger, despite Rio Tinto lithium mining permits revoked
Shares in Rio Tinto fell after Serbia revoked its lithium exploration licenses over environmental concerns. Source: Photo by Mikolaj Felinski on Unsplash
Serbia has revoked Rio Tinto's lithium licences amid ongoing protests and nationwide blockades. However, activists say the road to ecological safety is long and not guaranteed, with many fearing the recent announcement is not backed by the necessary legal framework.
