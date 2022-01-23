Activists say Serbia's ecological future is still in danger, despite Rio Tinto lithium mining permits revoked

Rio Tinto logo at the top of a high-rise building. Shares in Rio Tinto fell after Serbia revoked its lithium exploration licenses over environmental concerns.

Shares in Rio Tinto fell after Serbia revoked its lithium exploration licenses over environmental concerns. Source: Photo by Mikolaj Felinski on Unsplash

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Serbia has revoked Rio Tinto's lithium licences amid ongoing protests and nationwide blockades. However, activists say the road to ecological safety is long and not guaranteed, with many fearing the recent announcement is not backed by the necessary legal framework.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Voters in a polling booth (SBS).jpg

Шта ће се десити кад се сазнају резултати референдума?

Multiracial couple in kitchen preparing dinner with laptop on worktop

Учите енглески уз СБС:#46 Talking about decisions (Med)

Three-way split image. On the left are people holding placards reading Vote Yes!, in the centre is a hand holding a voting form above a ballot box and on the right are people holding placards reading Vote No.

Шта заједницa мисли о предстојећем референдуму?

FRANCE IPHONE 12 SALES

Ајфон 12 повучен са француског тржишта – аустралијски регулатори нису забринути