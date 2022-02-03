Marc Windon’s ‘With the Badger on Trial’ feature movie hits Serbian cinemas

Marc Windon and Danijel Kovacevic

Marc Windon and Danijel Kovacevic Source: Courtesy of Marc Windon

Following its premiere at last year’s Belgrade International Film Festival (FEST) – Marc Windon's feature movie ‘With the Badger on Trial’ has been announced for a theatrical release in Serbia.

Film is adapted from the short story ‘With the Badger on Trial’ by Serbian writer, activist and politician
Petar Kočić
 born in rural north western Bosnia in the final days of Ottoman rule. In a dystopian alternate reality, at the height of the Austro-Hungarian Empire's rule over Bosnia, David Štrbac sues a Badger which occupies his corn field.
In an interview to SBS Serbian Australian director Marc Windon said: “I choose Petar Kočić because Daniel Kovačević, the actor who played David Štrbac in the theatre introduced me to the material after we have worked together on the previous TV series project. I really liked the story, I liked humour and I saw, from my point of view being an Australian, universal interpretation of the story that was more global than related just to Serbia. So it attracted me - I like history, I like politics and I wanted to do a movie that  had those themes. I would like to show the film in Australia. There are not specific plans just yet but I am talking with people and try to make the arrangements".
Marc Windon Interview

Interview: Marc Windon

Australian cinematographer Marc Windon is known for his work on Command Performance, Rain Over Beirut and Here Be Dragons. From 2018 he is based in Belgrade (Serbia).

 

