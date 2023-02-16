Marking 150th birthday of Nadežda Petrović

Nadežda Petrović studied and lived in Munich from 1898 to 1903 and took part in the cultural live and debates. Back to Serbia she founded one of the first artist communities in the region. Later in Paris from 1910 to 1912 she took part in the Salon d'Automn.
During the Balkan Wars she volunteered as a nurse, battling disease and suffering to save lives — even putting her own health at risk. Though she contracted both typhus and cholera, she earned a Medal for Bravery and the Order of the Red Cross, and volunteered a second time in World War I.