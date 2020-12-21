Serbian Cartoonist Take on the Coronavirus With Humour

Cartoonist Saša Dimitrijević has taken to venting his frustration through a droll sense of humour. His comic about safe physical distancing during the pandemic shows that million years of human evolution ended up with 2m distance.

"Ковид 19" Source: Саша Димитријевић, приватна архива

This cartoon has been so popular that Serbian Covid19 Response Headquarter decided to use it as a poster in Belgrade's public transportation to send out Covid Safe Distancing Message. "Pjer 2020" winning caricatures, as a sort of a bitter-sweet reminder of the events of this year, have been showcased at the RTS Club exhibition in Belgrade. This year, a total of 250 caricatures were submitted at the contest which is named after the legendary caricaturist Pjer Križanić.