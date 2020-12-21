Serbian Cartoonist Take on the Coronavirus With Humour

Cartoonist Saša Dimitrijević has taken to venting his frustration through a droll sense of humour. His comic about safe physical distancing during the pandemic shows that million years of human evolution ended up with 2m distance.
This cartoon has been so popular that Serbian Covid19 Response Headquarter decided to use it as a poster in Belgrade's public transportation to send out Covid Safe Distancing Message. "Pjer 2020" winning caricatures, as a sort of a bitter-sweet reminder of the events of this year, have been showcased at the RTS Club exhibition in Belgrade. This year, a total of 250 caricatures were submitted at the contest which is named after the legendary caricaturist Pjer Križanić.
"Ковид 19" Source: Саша Димитријевић, приватна архива