Две деценије од убиства Зорана Ђинђића

Flowers are placed on the grave of the first democratic prime minister Zoran Djindjic at a memorial service marking the 20th anniversary of his assassination in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, March 12, 2023. Djindjic was killed by a sniper shot on March 12, 2003 in front of the government headquarters in central Belgrade. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Source: AP / Darko Vojinovic/AP