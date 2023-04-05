После избора у Црној Гори – историјска улога пред новим председником

Jakov Milatovic, center left, leader of the Europe Now movement celebrates in his headquarters in Montenegro's capital Podgorica, Sunday, April 2, 2023. Milatovic, an economy expert and political novice, won the presidential runoff election on Sunday, defeating the pro-Western incumbent who has been in power for more than three decades in the small NATO member nation in Europe, the candidates and polls said. (AP Photo/Risto Bozovic) Source: AP / Risto Bozovic/AP