Реакције на договор Београда и Приштине и зашто је отказан Европрајд

US soldiers serving in NATO-led peacekeeping force KFOR, guard checkpoint on the road near the village of Leposavic, northern Kosovo, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo failed Thursday to reach an agreement on longstanding border and mutual recognition issues that have spiked tensions in the Balkans and added to Europe's instability during the war in Ukraine, the European Union's foreign policy chief said. (AP Photo/Bojan Slavkovic) Source: AP / Bojan Slavkovic/AP