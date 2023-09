Како измирити захтеве туристичке индусрије са очувањем планете

Tourists look on as the cruise ship 'Pacific Jewel' docks near Port Vila on August 2, 2010. The Melanesian archipelago of Vanuatu has seen a large influx of holiday makers who prefer to avoid the political turmoil of Fiji. AFP PHOTO / Torsten BLACKWOOD (Photo credit should read TORSTEN BLACKWOOD/AFP via Getty Images) Source: AFP / TORSTEN BLACKWOOD/AFP via Getty Images