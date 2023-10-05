Локални соларни пројекат утире пут преласку Аустралије на обновљиве изворе енергије

FILE - Wind turbines turn behind a solar farm in Rapshagen, Germany, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. European Union lawmakers endorsed a deal Tuesday to raise the share of renewables in the bloc’s energy mix, another step to accelerate its green transition away from fossil fuels. The bill, adopted by a large majority — 470 lawmakers voted in favor, 120 against and 40 abstained — foresees an updated renewable energy target of 42.5% of total consumption by 2030. The current goal is 32%. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File) Source: AP / Michael Sohn/AP