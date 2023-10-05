Локални соларни пројекат утире пут преласку Аустралије на обновљиве изворе енергије
FILE - Wind turbines turn behind a solar farm in Rapshagen, Germany, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. European Union lawmakers endorsed a deal Tuesday to raise the share of renewables in the bloc’s energy mix, another step to accelerate its green transition away from fossil fuels. The bill, adopted by a large majority — 470 lawmakers voted in favor, 120 against and 40 abstained — foresees an updated renewable energy target of 42.5% of total consumption by 2030. The current goal is 32%. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File) Source: AP / Michael Sohn/AP
Док се Аустралија припрема за прелазак на обновљиве изворе енергије, неки становници се удружују како би изградили властиту енергетску инфраструктуру. Мештани Банистера се надају да ће њихов пројекат послужити као узор другима.
