Преглед 2022: Година која је потресла свет на много начина

DONETSK, UKRAINE - DECEMBER 20: A destroyed classroom is seen in a school in Avdiivka on December 20, 2022 in Donetsk Region, Ukraine. The town of Avdiivka has largely become a ghost town, as nearly all residents have evacuated, heavy fighting continues on the southern edge of the city and constant shelling by Russian forces has left no building untouched. A large swath of Donetsk region has been held by Russian-backed separatists since 2014. Russia has tried to expand its control here since the February 24 invasion. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images) Credit: Chris McGrath/Getty Images
Published 2 January 2023 at 12:42pm
By Sam Dover
Presented by Zoran Subic
Source: SBS
Док су различите нације широм света почеле да се опорављају од најгорих утицаја пандемије ковида -19 , бројне нове кризе су почеле да се појављују широм света. 2022. је била година у којој су међународне заједнице биле потресене трагедијама, оружаним конфликтима и масовним протестима и потресима у највећем фудбалском такмичењу на свету.
Published 2 January 2023 at 12:42pm
By Sam Dover
Presented by Zoran Subic
Source: SBS
Share