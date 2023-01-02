SBS Serbian

Преглед 2022: Година која је потресла свет на много начина

SBS Serbian

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region

DONETSK, UKRAINE - DECEMBER 20: A destroyed classroom is seen in a school in Avdiivka on December 20, 2022 in Donetsk Region, Ukraine. The town of Avdiivka has largely become a ghost town, as nearly all residents have evacuated, heavy fighting continues on the southern edge of the city and constant shelling by Russian forces has left no building untouched. A large swath of Donetsk region has been held by Russian-backed separatists since 2014. Russia has tried to expand its control here since the February 24 invasion. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images) Credit: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 January 2023 at 12:42pm
By Sam Dover
Presented by Zoran Subic
Source: SBS

Док су различите нације широм света почеле да се опорављају од најгорих утицаја пандемије ковида -19 , бројне нове кризе су почеле да се појављују широм света. 2022. је била година у којој су међународне заједнице биле потресене трагедијама, оружаним конфликтима и масовним протестима и потресима у највећем фудбалском такмичењу на свету.

Published 2 January 2023 at 12:42pm
By Sam Dover
Presented by Zoran Subic
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Philadelphia Denver Nuggets Jokic Simmons

Преглед 2022: спортска година пуна узбуђења

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

Преглед 2022: аналитичари у Србији још увек нису архивирали прошлу годину

alexander-naglestad-xzKtOI1Cnxo-unsplash.jpg

Историја шампањца

SBS Serbian Live

Програм емитован уживо 31. децембра 2022. годинe