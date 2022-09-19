СБС на српском

Београд: Прајд шетња без инцидената, приведене 64 особе

SERBIA EUROPRIDE

Goran Miletic, one of the EuroPride 2022 organizers smiles ahead of the EuroPride march in Belgrade, Serbia, 17 September 2022. EuroPride, a pan-European international event dedicated to LGBTQ pride, is hosted by a different European city each year. Serbian government made a last minute announcement to allow the event after a decision to ban the march citing threats from right-wing extremist groups and fears of clashes. EPA/ANDREJ CUKIC Source: EPA / ANDREJ CUKIC/EPA

Published 19 September 2022 at 1:32pm
By Mia Nikolić
Presented by Biljana Ristić
У прегрејаној атмосфери којој су претходила заказивања и отказивања, притисци са обе стране, литије, рат објавама, у Београду је одржан Европрајд; била је и шетња, и гости из иностранства, и понеки инцидент. Какве оцене ова манифестација добија дан касније и шта је она показала?

