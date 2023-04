Због чега се суђење бившим челницима ОВК на Западу сматра важним?

THE HAGUE - Former Kosovo president Hashim Thaci appears before the Kosovo Tribunal together with Rexhep Selimi (R). They are charged with war crimes and crimes against humanity, including murder, torture, illegal detention, enforced disappearance and persecution, committed between 1998 and 1999. ANP KOEN VAN WEEL netherlands out - belgium out(Photo by Koen van Weel/ANP/Sipa USA) Credit: ANP/Sipa USA