Северна Митровица добила градоначелника Албанца, потпредседница из реда српске заједнице

epa10587358 Soldiers of the NATO-led international peacekeeping Kosovo Force (KFOR) stand guard during municipal elections in Northern Mitrovica, Kosovo, 23 April 2023. Four Serb-majority municipalities in northern Kosovo are holding elections for mayors and municipal institutions in Zvecan, Northern Mitrovica, Zubin Potok and Leposavic, organized by the government in Pristina after a dispute over license plates and personal documents that triggered a Serb walkout from their jobs in institutions of Republic of Kosovo in November 2022. Serbian List party called for boycotting the elections. EPA/DJORDJE SAVIC Source: EPA / DJORDJE SAVIC/EPA