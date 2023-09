У сукобима у Звечану повређено најмање 25 припадника КФОР-а и више од 50 грађана

epaselect epa10662176 Ethnic Serbs sit on the street in front of the cordon of soldiers of NATO-led international peacekeeping Kosovo Force (KFOR) in front of the building of the municipality in Zvecan, Kosovo, 29 May 2023. Protests and clashes in Zvecan continue as tensions in northern Kosovo’s region, with majority of ethnic Serbian people, arose after ethnic Albanians mayors took offices in four towns following elections boycotted by Serbian community. Serbian President Vucic on 26 May has put Serbian Army on high alert. EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI Source: EPA / GEORGI LICOVSKI/EPA