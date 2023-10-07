Украдене уметнине казују своје приче у виртуелној стварности

French Culture Minister Rima Abdul-Malak (R) poses next to Felix de Marez Oyens (C) and his wife Theodora de Marez Oyens, representing the heirs of Ernst and Agathe Saulmann and Harry Fuld junior, during a ceremony for the restitution of three works of art looted from German Jews by the Nazis between 1933 and 1945, in Paris, on April 18, 2023. - Rima Abdul Malak handed over to the heirs of Agathe and Ernst Saulmann a 15th century painting on wood by the Florentine school entitled "Battle scene: Siege of Carthage by Scipio Emilian", which was in the Musee des Beaux-Arts in Angers, as well as a 15th century painting of the Madonna and Child by the Paduan school, which was in the Musee de Picardie in Amiens. A 15th century sculpture of a "Virgin of Pity", which was in the Louvre, has been given to the heirs of Harry Fuld junior. (Photo by ALAIN JOCARD / AFP) (Photo by ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images) Source: AFP / ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images