Украдене уметнине казују своје приче у виртуелној стварности

Замислите како би било кад би уметничка дела могла да говоре? У једном музеју у Холандији отворена је изложба која помоћу технологије виртуелне стварности прича приче украдених уметнина. То значи, на пример, да посетиоци могу да се врате у прошлост и постану сведоци крађе Четворопрега (Квадриге) на Бранденбуршкој капији у Берлину.

