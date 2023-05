Милатовић: Инаугурација предвиђена у Скупштини Црне Горе у Подгорици

Montenegro’s President-elect Jakov Milatovic speaks during an interview to The Associated Press in Montenegro's capital Podgorica, Monday, April 3, 2023. Milatovic has promised to speed up the small country's bid for membership to the European Union and adhere to the bloc’s policy line toward Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Risto Bozovic) Source: AP / Risto Bozovic/AP