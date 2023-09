Филмске сцене у Црној Гори

A handout photo made available by the Montenegro police on 12 September 2023, shows a hole in the wall of the court depot holding seized drugs and other crime evidence at the Higher Court in Podgorica, Montenegro. The discovery of a tunnel leading to the court depot was discovered on 12 September 2023, as stated by the Interior Minister Filip Adzic. According to officials it remains unclear why the tunnel was dug as it appeared that no of the evidence in current cases as well as large amounts of confiscated drugs were taken. EPA/MONTENEGRO INTERIOR MINISTRY / HANDOUT HANDOUT Credit: MONTENEGRO INTERIOR MINISTRY / HANDOUT/EPA