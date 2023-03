У Црној Гори изборна тишина. У победу убеђени и Јаков Милатовић и Мило Ђукановић.

People walk past a pre-election billboard showing Jakov Milatovic, a newcomer supported by the shaky governing coalition with links to neighboring Serbia, in Podgorica, Montenegro, Thursday, March 30, 2023. Voters in small Montenegro go to the polls this weekend to choose their next president in a runoff race between Milo Djukanovic and Jakov Milatovic. (AP Photo/Risto Bozovic) Source: AP / Risto Bozovic/AP