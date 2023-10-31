Лидер Нове српске демократије Андрија Мандић изабран за председника Скупштине Црне Горе

Montenegro Government

People protest against new speaker of parliament Andrija Mandic in front of parliament building in Montenegro's capital Podgorica, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. After months of political bickering, the parliament in NATO-member and EU candidate Montenegro is set to hold a vote Monday on the small Balkan country's proposed new government that will hinge on the support from pro-Russian and anti-Western groups. Following months of negotiations, the winning coalition received the backing from staunchly anti-Western groups under the condition that one of their leaders, Andrija Mandic, is voted Monday the parliament speaker — an influential political position. (AP Photo/Risto Bozovic) Source: AP / Risto Bozovic/AP

За Мандића је гласало 49 посланика. У гласању није учествовала опозиција, чији су посланици пре гласања напустили салу парламента. Испред зграде Скупштине Црне Горе синоћ су се окупили демонстранти који су протестовали због избора Мандића за председника Скупштине. Како преносе Вијести, грађане су на протесте позвале организација Форума слободних грађана "Луча" и странке опозиције.

