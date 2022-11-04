Квантас и Аустралијска пошта славе 100 година заједничког испоручивања поште широм континента

A supplied historical image obtained on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 shows Hudson Fysh arriving at Winton to deliver the mail on 3 November 1922 on the second leg of the inaugural service to Cloncurry, Queensland. Australia Post and Qantas are celebrating the 100-year anniversary of the first passenger and airmail flights into Queensland's outback. (AAP Image/Supplied by Qantas) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY Credit: QANTAS/PR IMAGE