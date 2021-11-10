Др Тања Јовановић: "Образовање је кључ за класно померање"

Courtesy of Dr Tanja Jovanovic

Source: Courtesy of Dr Tanja Jovanovic

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Доктор Тања Јовановић истражује заступљеност жена ромског порекла у глобалном економском знању, специфично у дигиталној глобалној економији, пратећи примере социјалне искључености, економске маргинализације, недовољне могућности за образовање и примере сексизма које жене ромског порекла доживљавају у ЕУ и САД, али и на глобалном нивоу. У резговору за СБС др Јовановић објашњава детаље тог истраживања.

Линкови: 

Chapter: Jovanovic, T. (2020) Widening Participation of Roma to Global Knowledge Economy in the edited book The Roma in European Higher Education: Recasting Identities, Re-Imagining Futures.

Co-authored Chapter: Matache, M., Jovanovic, T., Barbu, S., Bhabha, J. (2020) Roma in Higher Education: Access Denied in the edited book ‘A Better Future: The Role of Higher Education for the Displaced and Marginalised People

Roma women’s higher education participation: whose  responsibility?

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SUG VIDOJE GOLUBOVIC foto MS.JPG

Видоје Голубовић: Милунка Савић је икона српског народа

img_215352.jpg

Србије: Отворена јавна расправа о медијским законима

Karadjordje Cup trophies

Све је спремно за 34. Карађорђев куп: Рекордан број учесника и прво такмичење јуниора

SBS Serbian Live

Програм емитован уживо 28. септембрa 2023. године