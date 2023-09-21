Аустралијски научници открили нову терапију за акне

Акне загорчавају живот милионима деце и одраслих широм света, али аустралијски научници су можда открили ефикасну терапију за ову кожну болест. Дерматолози кажу да ће ова терапија допринети повећању самопоуздања код свих који пате од акни.

