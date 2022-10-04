Упозорење Аустралијанцима да буду на опрезу због превара након крађе Оптусових датотека

FILE - An Optus phone sign hangs above its store in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. Australia’s federal and state governments on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, called for Optus to pay for replacing identification documents including passports and driver’s licenses to avoid identity fraud after 9.8 million of the telecommunications company’s customers had personal data stolen by computer hackers. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, File) Source: AP / Mark Baker/AP
Published 4 October 2022 at 4:58pm
By Biwa Kwan
Presented by Biljana Ristić
Source: SBS
Аустралијско тело за надгледање права потрошача упозорава Аустралијанце и компаније погођене крађом података са сервера телекомуникационе компаније Оптус да буду у врло опрезни када су у питању поруке и разне врсте превара које већ круже. Стручњаци позивају владу да размотри строжије законе за заштиту осетљивих информација и личних података Аустралијанаца.
