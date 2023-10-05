Нобелова награда за хемију за откриће и синтезу квантних тачака

Permanent Secretary of the Royal Academy of Sciences Hans Ellegren, center, announces the winner of the 2023 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, at the Royal Academy of Sciences, in Stockholm, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. The Nobel Prize in physics has been awarded to scientists Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus and Alexi Ekimov for discovery and synthesis of quantum dots. (Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency via AP) Credit: Claudio Bresciani/AP

Научници Моунги Бавенди, Луис Брус и Алексеј Екимов добитници су Нобелове награде за хемију, за "откривање и синтезу квантних тачака", које осветљавају компјутерске мониторе и телевизијске екране и које користе лекари за мапирање тумора.

