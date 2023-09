Србија: Ванредна ситуација у 56 градова и општина услед поплава

Remains of a bridge washed away by flood water in the town of Adrani near Kraljevo, Serbia, Friday, June 16, 2023. Parts of the Balkans are experiencing heavy floods caused by strong and persistent rain. Highways and roads have been closed in Serbia and Montenegro due to landslides, some bridges have collapsed and hundreds of people have been rescued from flooded homes and cars. (AP Photo/Marjan Vucetic) Source: AP / Marjan Vucetic/AP