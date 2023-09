Србија: Влада уводи ригорозне мере контроле оружја после масовних убистава

Orthodox priests attend a funeral for five people killed during a second mass shooting in two days, in the village of Malo Orasje, near the town of Mladenovac, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, May 6, 2023. In Thursday's attack, a 20-year-old gunman apparently firing at random killed eight people and wounded 14 in two Serbian villages. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Source: AP / Darko Vojinovic/AP