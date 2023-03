Украјински конфликт доминирао самитом Г20 у Индији

NEW DELHI, INDIA - MARCH 2: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar while addressing the media after the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting at Sushma Sawaraj Bhawan on March 2, 2023 in New Delhi, India. A meeting of the G20 foreign ministers in Delhi on Thursday ended without issuing a joint statement as differences over the Ukraine conflict could not be reconciled, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said. The meeting, held under India's presidency, adopted a Chair's Summary and Outcome document. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times/Sipa USA) Credit: Hindustan Times/Sipa USA