Another bail application for Danushka was submitted to the Sydney Supreme Court: SBS Sinhala News on 15 Nov

Another bail application for Dhanushka has been submitted to the Sydney Supreme Court on 14th of November 2022

Another bail application for Dhanushka has been submitted to the Sydney Supreme Court on 14th of November 2022

Published 15 November 2022 at 12:27pm
By Dinesha Dilrukshi Wijesuriya
Available in other languages

Listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio news bulletin on Tuesday 15 November 2022

Listen to the latest news from Australia, Sri Lanka and across the globe, and the latest news from the sports world on the SBS Sinhala radio news bulletin on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday at 11 am.


