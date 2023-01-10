Renters stressed over rent increases and loss of affordable homes: SBS Sinhala current affair on 10 Jan
New housing being developed in Sydney. Credit: AAP
Published 10 January 2023 at 12:15pm
By Sam Dover, Athini Amarasiri
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Listen to the SBS Sinhala radio current affair feature on increased risk of housinf stress in 2023 as Australians face significant rental rise while thousands of properties are being wiped from an affordable housing scheme.
Published 10 January 2023 at 12:15pm
By Sam Dover, Athini Amarasiri
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share