SBS Sinhala

Renters stressed over rent increases and loss of affordable homes: SBS Sinhala current affair on 10 Jan

SBS Sinhala

New hosung being developed in Sydney (AAP).jpg

New housing being developed in Sydney. Credit: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 January 2023 at 12:15pm
By Sam Dover, Athini Amarasiri
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Listen to the SBS Sinhala radio current affair feature on increased risk of housinf stress in 2023 as Australians face significant rental rise while thousands of properties are being wiped from an affordable housing scheme.

Published 10 January 2023 at 12:15pm
By Sam Dover, Athini Amarasiri
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

An Ambulance on the road- AAP Image/Dave Hunt

Important information for you about what happens after calling (000) for an ambulance in Australia

An Ambulance on the road- AAP Image/Dave Hunt

ඕස්ට්‍රේලියාවේ 000 හරහා ගිලන්රථයක් ඇමතීමෙන් පසුව වන දේ ගැන, වැදගත් තොරතුරු SBS සිංහල Settlement Guide වෙතින්

Darwin city skyline seen from Stokes Hill Wharf Terminal, Northern territory, Australia

Northern Territory experienced the aftershocks of an earthquake in Indonesia: SBS Sinhala news on 10 Jan

How can I be SunSmart at the beach

Australian Summer: How can I be SunSmart at the beach?