Everything you need to know about the risks of online shopping in Australia

Online shopping

Published 6 December 2022 at 12:29pm
By Delys Paul, Nipuna Dodangoda
Available in other languages

Although online shopping offers consumers benefits such as convenience and savings, it also carries a set of risks. While many legitimate online retailers collect personal data, scammers are also taking advantage of the surge of e-commerce to target and defraud vulnerable Australians.

This episode of Settlement Guide looks at Everything you need to know about the risks of online shopping in Australia
Online shopping

online shopping කිරීමේදී, වංචාකරුවන්ගෙන් බේරීමට ඔබට උපදෙස් SBS සිංහල Settlement Guide වෙතින්

