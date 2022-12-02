SBS Sinhala

Health authorities wary of Omicron sub-variant mixture: SBS Sinhala Radio News on 02 Dec 2022

Covid-19 Testing

COVID-19 Testing Source: Getty / Getty Images

Published 2 December 2022 at 12:08pm, updated 2 December 2022 at 12:11pm
By Nipuna Dodangoda
Source: SBS
Listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio news bulletin on Friday, 02 December 2022

Listen to the latest news from Australia, Sri Lanka, across the globe, and the latest news from the sports world on the SBS Sinhala radio news bulletin on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday at 11 am.
Covid-19 Testing

Omicron උප ප්‍රභේද එකතුවක් සමග යලි හිස ඔසවන කොවිඩ් ගැන, සෞඛ්‍ය බලධාරීන් අවධානයෙන් : දෙසැ 02 SBS සිංහල පුවත්