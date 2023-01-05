How we can help our native animals with the heat during this summer?

Listen to the SBS Sinhala interview on attractive and enchanting world of birds in Australia for you to peek in this summer holidays. A discussion with Dulmini Jayanitha Liyanage,PhD candidate in Centre for Sustainable Ecosystem Solutions,School of Earth, Atmospheric & Life Sciences,University of Wollongong
Scientists say climate change is turning koalas to drink. Source: Supplied
Published 5 January 2023 at 1:06pm
By Athini Amarasiri
Source: SBS
Listen to the SBS Sinhala interview to learn how to identify and help heat stressed native animals in Australia this summer.
