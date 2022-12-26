Shall we spend this summer holidays in a bird paradise of Australia?

SBS Sinhala

Summer birds

Summer birds in Australia Supplied : Dulmini Jayanitha Liyanage, SBS Sinhala

Published 26 December 2022 at 12:16pm
By Athini Amarasiri
Listen to the SBS Sinhala interview on attractive and enchanting world of birds in Australia for you to peek in this summer holidays. A discussion with Dulmini Jayanitha Liyanage,PhD candidate in Centre for Sustainable Ecosystem Solutions,School of Earth, Atmospheric & Life Sciences,University of Wollongong

